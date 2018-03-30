Good Friday thoughts

GOOD Friday in secular times means everyone in a holiday mode, out to the beaches, the mountains, foreign climes. It is a time out from routine. Though the time out can be in one’s own home transformed into a holiday time with no schedule to meet, no errands to do, just luxuriate with nothing to do.

Yet with time on one’s hands be it holidaying outside one’s comfort zone or being quite in it, perhaps a bit of thinking, meditation or that new term, mindfulness, should be engaged in. It should not take too much time if one undertakes it seriously and in focus. We all have a spirit to attend to or a soul to think about as human beings in a created universe with a Supreme Being to understand, conform with, or open our minds to. Atheists and agnostics need not go any further from here.

Our belief system is predominantly Christian with other belief systems also recognizing if not divinity, prophets and saints that point to a life of goodness and meaning. These should prod us to contemplate ourselves within religious parameters, particularly recognizing our conscience and what is right and what is wrong in our world and in ourselves in the light of our destination, mortality.

In other words, contemplation of human nature in its entirety from birth to the end of life. As human beings, we have two-fold life, one of the body and another of the soul, that brings us to consider both holistically, who we are and how we should be if we are to live the truth of human existence.

Aside from being civilized, accomplished, and thinking of the well-being of others, our lives must take on some meaning that is above the mundane. Something else is demanded of us. We must not remain earthbound but lift our thoughts above the world we live in to the world we will in time reach. Lifting thoughts above the mundane and earthly to seek the truth and a touch of the divine is to render ourselves to the world of spirit and reach for the sublime, praying.

One way to know our nature and our destination is to accept the reality of our mortality. We will all have to face the end of life. It is a given that no one can escape. It is the fact of human existence. How should we leave this world and this life of the body? Is anything left behind as we journey to the next life? Memories and history are what we leave, not only for those who will remember us but for ourselves well as we move to another life and another world.

The impending event should make us arrange ourselves to meet it with the utmost economy of earthbound gestures that can be meaningless or worthless in the face of eternity. We are born with nothing and we will die with nothing even if in between we have accumulated fame, wealth, prestige, social status, comfort, privilege. Even sickness, poverty, hardship, persecution, loneliness will have no bearing as one reaches the end. Therefore, we must simplify, be orderly and gracious in how we live and what we leave behind for family and friends.

A review of our past and present should be exercised in the time we withdraw into our inner selves. People go into retreats, meditation, isolation to do as Christ did in the desert for 40 days. A Good Friday exercise can approximate that. We all have a conscience, that innate faculty that tells us what is right and what is not right, what we should do and not do, how we should treat others and how we should handle ourselves. As social animals we should also be individuals that take ourselves and our actions seriously enough to try to be what we should be for others and for ourselves.

As Christians we should love God above all else and love our neighbor as we love ourselves. These are the two greatest commandments from which all other rules and regulations spring from in the Christian universe.

Interpreting them in everyday circumstances is up to our conscience and our determination. And there are many opportunities to do well in this light. Love your family, neighbors and countrymen, help those in need, attend to the marginalized by illness, loneliness, poverty. Pray but accompany prayer with doing good. We are a human race, we live with one another, we must do right by each. Leave behind only good deeds and good memories, and meet the afterlife in this spirit of altruism and prayerfulness.

Holy Week, holidays, vacations must not be mindless recreation. We are given time to be mindful, to meditate, to contemplate our nature. Take the time to include and acknowledge Creation and the Creator, ourselves vis-à-vis these fundamentals of existence as well as our fellow human beings be they family, friends, foes, strangers. All of us belong to Creation. Be one with your God and your Nature as a thoughtful, prayerful human being.