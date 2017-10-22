Good for the goose and damn the gander

Look who’s talking:

Before we forget, impeachment threats against the Ombudsman and the Supreme Court Chief Justice also took place during the Aquino administration.

Former Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez resigned with a heavy heart on April 29, 2011, or 10 days before the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, was scheduled to start her trial.

In May 2012, the impeachment tribunal convicted Chief Justice Renato Corona because of his failure to fully disclose his wealth in his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth.

Three incumbent senators were jailed during the Aquino administration.

Former Commission of Elections Chairman Benjamin Abalos was charged with graft over NBN-ZTE and electoral sabotage and was later exonerated.

The same people who participated in these events are now crying foul and claiming that with dictatorial motives, the current administration is bent on threatening these independent institutions. Time to clean your mirrors folks!

* * *

Mahmud Ahmad is dead – Duterte.

President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed that Malaysian Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, believed to be the financier of the Maute terrorist group and tipped to become the new leader of the Islamic State in Southeast Asia, was killed on Thursday afternoon.

The Unholy Trinity is down for good.

* * *

Department of Justice junks Faeldon plea on shabu case.

* * *

Duterte admin rates ‘very good’—SWS.

The Third Quarter 2017 Social Weather Stations survey of 1,500 respondents, found 71 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied, and 13 percent were dissatisfied, with the general performance of the Duterte administration, for a net satisfaction rating of +58, classified by SWS as “very good.”

* * *

Lawyers in Aegis Juris hazing may be disbarred.

Carmina Castillo, the mother of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd on Thursday called for the disbarment of the lawyers involved in the initiation rites that led to her son’s hazing death and the cover-up of the crime.

* * *

AFP record says that as of October 17, 847 Maute members, 163 government troops, and 47 civilians have been killed; 1,770 civilians were rescued and 846 firearms were recovered.

With their calculators, critics are now questioning the amount spent. They should instead be computing how much it will take to wage a war in Mindanao with “ISIS-caliphated” provinces.

* * *

Typical Robredo “neither here nor there” pronouncement:

Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday expressed concern over President Rodrigo Duterte’s threat of declaring a revolutionary government, saying it fosters fear among Filipinos. Robredo questioned Duterte’s basis for issuing such a statement, lamenting that it promotes divisiveness instead of unity.

Then, the predictable shift. Robredo assured the Duterte administration that despite criticisms coming from the opposition, she wants his government to succeed.

* * *

EU urges Pinoys to study in Europe to “understand better its way of thinking.”

Why can’t they do the same? Another example of superiority-based western thought as “why can’t you be like us?’

* * *

Sharing the thoughts of a friend:

“I don’t think its the President’s war on drugs that is pulling his ratings down. It’s his failure to go beyond that war. There are other concerns that need immediate attention, like job generation, the economy, crimes committed other than those perpetrated by drug elements and the traffic situation. Start the remedial work on the traffic problem soonest, mobilize efforts to address emergency situations that may come sooner than late.

“Check on his appointees. There are those performing below par. Embark on a real serious anti-graft and corruption campaign that knows no bounds. OK, he fires his appointees found to be engaged in corruption, then what? Pursue graft charges against crooks then and now instead of seeing to their return or retirement.

“He should also stop minding his political foes. Let his men respond. He should actually be working to address more serious matters, those mentioned above. (Huwag na kasi patulan si Trillanes, de Lima, Hontiveros, Pangilinan). Sigh, they are BELOW his level. Let the lawyers handle them. Check efforts that will better the lives of the people, see to the things that matter in their day-to-day existence. There’s much to do. The nation is waiting for direction. It is waiting for genuine change. Be the President, not the mayor.”

* * *

Tips for those who want to jump into tubes and vinyls revival:

Turntable: Second hand Technics belt driven or direct drives are safe to start with and you can get them cheap. Audio Technica cartridges are good enough. Other excellent brands are old Denons, Thorens, Pioneer or Garrards.

Amplifier: start with a tube integrated amp (with preamp) preferably 25-50 watters. China-made amps are very competitive in price and performance. Choose one with a built-in phono stage to save on buying a separate external unit. Old Marantz, Sansui and Pioneer tube stereo receivers are old reliables.

Speakers: a good second-hand pair of bookshelf speakers from reliable dealers will do. Bower & Wilkins, Wharfdale Diamonds, JBL, Klipsch, Tannoy, Altec Lansing, KLH, Advent are popular choices.

Vinyls: there’s a lot of second hand vinyl stores around. They offer records in near mint or mint condition in very affordable prices. Japan pressed vinyls are tops. Buy only the genres that you prefer. Remember, you are not a collector.

Start small and enjoy the musicality. It’s about your ears, not theirs. A sub-zero pale pilsen or a chilled merlot paired with Trellis’ sisig or Mang Larry’s isaw can double the fun.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.