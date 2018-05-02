Good Government commission fails to sell 9 assets

The Presidential Commission on Good Government failed to sell nine pieces of property that were scheduled to be privatized in 2017, a Commission on Audit’s (CoA) audit report on the PCGG for 2017 showed.

“The agency has not caused the reappraisal of assets subject of public bidding; thus, recovery of” P336-million “targeted income from sale of assets was not attained,” the CoA said.

“The targeted recovered amount and proceeds from the administration of assets for the CY [or Calendar Year]2017 as indicated in the GAA [or General Appropriations Act]amounted to P336,014.00 million. The amount corresponds to the agency’s privatization plan for CY 2017 as submitted to the Department of Justice on April 20, 2017,” it added.

According to the audit report, the assets that were scheduled to be privatized during 2017 were a 2,335-square meter property in Francisco Evergreen Subdivision, Tagaytay City; a 1,000-sq.m. property in Barangay Santo Nino, Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; a 300-sq.m. property in Barangay Balite, Calapan, Oriental Mindoro; a 5,952-sq.m property in Barangay Mabolo, Naga City; a 480-sq.m. property in Kingswood Street, Emerald Court Subdivision, Caloocan City; a 300-sq.m. property in Maligaya Street, Pangarap Village, Makatipo, Tala, Caloocan City; a 300-sq.m. property in Matahimik Street, Pangarap Village, Makatipo, Tala, Caloocan City; a 64,669-sq.m. property in Barangay Gregoria de Jesus, General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite; and a 268,128,000-sq.m. Bredco property on Rodriguez Avenue, corner, Bagong Dalan Road Barangay 35, Purok Malipayo Reclamation Area, Bacolod City.

“The audit team noted that during the year, there was no public bidding conducted to privatize the assets enumerated in the privatization plan. It was further noted that the management also failed to dispose properties from previous years. The latest disposal of properties were made in CY 2014, wherein, only three out of the 11 real properties were privatized and none for the shares of stocks,” the CoA said.

While the PCGG remitted P377,662,320.81 to the Bureau of Treasury, according to the commission, the sum stemmed from other activities.

“The amount remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury under Funds 158 and 184 stemmed from activities other than what is stated in the plans and programs of the agency. As of December 31, 2017, the remittance to the Bureau of the Treasury amounted to P377,662,320.81 out of which P116,072,623.80 was deposited in escrow,” the CoA said.

“While the audit team finds that the remittances for CY 2017 exceeded the targets set in the GAA, the same was not aligned with the privatization plans of the agency,” according to the commission.

“The mandate of privatizing surrendered assets is necessary to prevent its further deterioration and to fulfill the agency’s mandate of remitting the proceeds from sale as required in Section 63 of Republic Act 6657 dated June 10, 1988,” it said.

Republic Act (RA) 6657 is the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law.

The CoA recommended that the PCGG make a priority the privatization plan’s implementation in order “to ensure the continuous support to the” Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Fund.

Under Section 63 of RA 6657, according to the audit report, sources of funding for the agrarian reform fund include receipts from recovered assets and from sales of ill-gotten wealth that were recovered through the PCGG.