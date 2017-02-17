A good harvest of mainstream and indies

Like the coming Oscars awards in Hollywood, the local and remaining award-giving bodies for films will go through the tedious process of picking out the best from the cream of the crop for this year’s awards season. There were too many relatively good films churned out in the past year from the harvest of mainstream cinema and much more so from the indie filmmakers.

Though Kabisera did not figure well in the Metro Manila Film Festival, it is now being floated by some respected film critics as capable of slugging it out at the final reckoning among the rest of the award-giving bodies. Die Beautiful and Sunday Beauty Queen are charmingly dark horses as well.

The harvest of other stimulating indie films at the Cinemalaya Indie Film Festival is led by Cenon Palomares’ Kusina who is threatening to stage a filmic coup with his second Cinemalaya project billed Unang Patak Ng Ulan Sa Buwan Ng Mayo.

Roderick Cabrido’s Tuos, Eduardo Roy, Jr.’s Pamilya Ordinaryo are a threat to the other remarkable works of mainstream directors like Joyce Bernal’s Everything About Her and Olive Lamasan’s Barcelona.

We can include in this cluster Lav Diaz’s Ang Babaeng Humayo produced by Star Cinema, although Diaz thinks he is more indie than mainstream. Other indie bets include John Paul Su’s Toto followed by Brillante Mendoza’s Ma’ Rosa, Jun Lana’s Anino Sa Likod Ng Buwan, and Lav Diaz’s Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis.

Nora Aunor, Jaclyn Jose, Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Hasmine Killips, and the three Santoses —Vilma, Charo and Judy Ann—are frontrunners in the best actress category. Ai-Ai delas Alas in Louie Ignacio’s Area deserves to join the league.

Worthiest for best actor is Sid Lucero in Toto leading by a mile; others include Ronwaldo Martin in Pamilya Ordinaryo, Paolo Ballesteros in Die Beautiful, Daniel Padilla in Barcelona, Zanjo Marudo and Sam Milby in Third Party, Derek Ramsay in The Escort and Joshua Garcia in Vince & Kath & James.

Very few significant roles for best supporting actor fell into the hands – John Lloyd Cruz in Ang Babaeng Humayo lording over Christian Bables in Die Beautiful, Xian Lim in Everything About Her and Anthony Falcon in Anino Sa Likod Ng Buwan.

The best director category is also hotly contended in the drawing boards of award-giving bodies. It has become de rigueur for some to confer both the best director and best picture award to only one and the same production outfit.

Caveat thinks that with La Aunor and Vilma Santos topping the list in the best actress category, the joint efforts of Real Florido and Arturo San Agustin in Kabisera might just pull through the best director and best picture award.

For now Kabisera is trending. It is highly nominable and winnable both in the realm of acting and technical considerations as the rest in Caveat’s top list. Let’s see to that.