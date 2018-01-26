Friday, January 26, 2018
    GOOD LUCK DESIGNS

    Tory Burch
    To mark the Lunar New Year, Tory Burch is offering a special assortment of chic designs from the Resort 2018 collection. Polished, easy – and in red for good luck – they’re ideal for the holiday celebrations. The Jane Dress delivers great versatility in a silhouette that sways with every step. Made from stretch suiting, it’s fully lined in smooth georgette and features a tiered skirt. For more stylish pops of festive color, Tory Burch’s accessories can take you through the Lunar New Year day, night, and beyond.

    Tory Burch, exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., is located at Greenbelt 5, Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shangri-La.

