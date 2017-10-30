Good luck, Harry!

I DON’T think it was a tough choice at all. President Rodrigo RoaDuterte obviously preferred the flamboyance and risk-taking side of Kabayan party-list Harry Roqueto the sedate, soothing, and more diplomatic persona of presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella. That Roque was the President’s choice is a good thing. Clearly, this man has the President’s trust.

Will Harry the presidential spokesperson speak dirty to us? I hope not. As an international lawyer, the man possesses a huge arsenal of words and has sufficient experience in the crafting of his own sound bites. As an elected party-list congressman, he is a political warrior that has been consistently siding with the President on several legal and political issues. Nevertheless, the role of presidential spokesperson involves speaking for the commander in chief, before the Filipino people and the rest of the world, in a language that leaves no doubt as to the President’s stand on urgent matters.

Harry the presidential spokesperson would need one thing and one thing only to stay ahead of the political communications game: direct access to the President at all times. Access to the President means being able to discuss with him directly the running stories of the week, emerging issues of the day, and sudden global events that merit a presidential statement. Access to the President means being able to convey to the Palace press corps the significance of certain events, from the perspective of our head of state. Access to the President gives the new presidential spokesperson the power, authority, and leverage to get the cooperation of everyone actively involved in governance.

What prodded Congressman Roqueto accept the post? Let’s revisit his acceptance statement.

“The statements uttered by the President on human rights issues are precisely what drew me towards the position of spokesperson. Over the past two years, the administration has repeatedly clarified and reinterpreted the remarks of the President. More often than not, the media and the Filipino people have looked to the spokesperson to determine the true intention behind the President’s statements. Thus, the spokesperson plays a pivotal role in confirming the policy of the State. By taking up this position, I intend to refocus the attention of the people more towards the fundamental position of the State, and less towards the manner by which such has been declared. Similarly, I am committing to reduce, if not totally eradicate, the impact of statements which appear to support genocide or violations of fundamental human rights.”

The new Secretary obviously had the human rights community in mind when he wrote this statement. His personal mission “to reduce, if not totally eradicate, the impact of statements” from the Palace that may appear to support human rights violations was meant to assure his peers that he remains an advocate. I am sure that Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano would only be too glad to hold Secretary Roque to this promise. Because of this statement, the public is being invited to judge him on two counts: as the chief articulator of the President’s thoughts and vision, and as the chief human rights advocate within the Palace.

Here’s the thing: our President is his own PR person. This is a politician who never lost a single election in his entire career. He knows his brand. His high approval ratings and popularity with the people reveal a strong connection and resonance with his leadership style. He is a maverick who disdains hypocrisy of any kind. He pivots when by his own calculations he had gone too far, causing ripples of discomfort across a constituency of more than a hundred million people. His differentiation is exact and compelling.

This is why the new presidential spokesperson has to be among the first people that the President sees, and the last one to leave the Palace premises. Secretary Harry Roque, given his stature as a former legislator, must never be caught second-guessing the President. Proximity is power, and once the presidential spokesperson is not able to respond credibly to questions of media, then he instantly shrinks before the world.

This writer wishes the new presidential spokesperson Harry Roque the best of luck. My advice is for him to sit down with Communications Secretary Martin Andanar to ensure a seamless working relationship. He also needs to look at how the presidential social media team works, and how message discipline can be carried across all government media platforms. Of course, the spokesperson would have to master the art of keeping briefings brief, comments clear, and audiences attentive. In communications, less is more. Clarity is key, because if the message is obscure, then increasing the word count will not make it any clearer.