Good vibes all around the ‘Galaxy’

From TV to the big screen and even on social media, Yassi Pressman never fails to spread good vibes. Browsing through her feed is certainly refreshing and her likes in the thousands are solid proof of this.

A self-confessed photo bug, Pressman says she has always carried something to take pictures with since she was a young girl.

“Life is an adventure! There’s always something new out there to make everyday exciting. And photos, as well as videos, are the best way to take you back to special moments,” the bubbly Pressman told The Manila Times.

Her story-filled captions and eye for stunning photo angles happily caught the attention of Samsung officials who chose the smart and sassy celebrity to launch the Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ for the Philippine market.

The exclusive event was held The Penthouse 8747 in Makati City, and seen at the scene were company officials headed by Nico Gonzales, Marketing Manager for Core Smartphones, and a bevy of social media and smartphone fans.

Everyone naturally wanted selfies with Pressman through a fun night of partying, clicking and posting.