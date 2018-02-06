Goodbye Kia, welcome back Mahindra?

Columbian Autocar Corporation might use the team name Mahindra again in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup after the Ayala Corporation acquired the Kia distributorship in the country.

Kia team governor Bobby Rosales said the franchise is still undecided on what name to use in the import-laden conference since Kia is no longer part of the Columbian Autocar Corporation of owner Jose Alvarez.

“We are going to change the team name next conference. We are still the franchise team owner in the PBA because they (Ayala Corp.) did not buy the company (Columbian Autocar Corp.) but only Kia’s distribu­torship. It (PBA team) was not included in the negotiation,” said Rosales on Tuesday.

Rosales added that one of their options is to use the name Mahindra again though nothing is final yet.

After debuting in the PBA as Kia Sorento and Kia Carnival in the 2014 season, the names Mahindra Enforcer and the Mahindra Floobuster were used in the 2015 to 2016 season before it became Kia Picanto last year.

Rosales added that that there will be no change in the team’s daily basketball operations under coach Ricky Dandan and team manager Joe Lipa.

Kia, with 1-6 win-loss record, is a cellar dweller in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup.