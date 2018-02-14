Goodbye to romance: Indonesian cities ban Valentine’s Day

JAKARTA: Valentine’s Day was banned in some Indonesian cities on Wednesday as police rounded up amorous couples, giving the official kiss-off to a tradition which critics say doesn’t deserve any love in the Muslim-majority nation. On Wednesday authorities in the country’s second-biggest city Surabaya briefly detained about two dozen couples during a raid to sniff out any sign of Valentine’s Day celebrations. They were expected to be released with a reprimand. Mataram City on the tourist island of Lombok issued its own Valentine’s Day ban and ordered police to raid schools in the hunt for passionate students unable to keep their hands off each other. Romantic parties at hotels and cafes were left alone, according to authorities. Syamsu Rizal, the deputy mayor of Makassar on the island of Sulawesi, said his city prohibited Valentine’s celebrations, while Depok on the outskirts of Jakarta followed suit. Aceh province, the only place in Indonesia that imposes Islamic law, issued a fresh Valentine’s prohibition Wednesday, citing religious norms. It has ordered bans in previous years.

AFP