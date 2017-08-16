‘Goodbye Uber, hello Arcade City’

THIS was what US ride-sharing company Arcade City posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday and announced that it was recruiting and activating drivers same day across the Philippines to fill the gap brought by the suspension of another transportation networking company (TNC).

“Ridesharing company Arcade City launched its mobile app this month to the Apple and Android app stores, now available everywhere in the Philippines,” Arcade said in a statement.

On Tuesday, August 15, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) suspended Uber for refusing to comply with its order to stop accepting applications into its system.

Its rival, Grab Philippines, placed a 1.4 surge cap to its booking prices, following an increased demand for its service.

Arcade describes itself as a company, which embraces a new peer-to-peer model of ridesharing.

“Instead of controlling drivers from a corporate headquarters, Arcade City frees drivers to build up their own transportation businesses like true entrepreneurs,” it said.

Arcade City set up a Facebook group for those drivers in the Philippines interested to work for the company. According to Arcade, drivers are free to set their own rates, build their own recurring customer base, and offer additional services like deliveries or roadside assistance.

“Arcade City is recruiting and activating drivers same-day all across the Philippines to provide service in the gap left by Uber’s abrupt withdrawal yesterday (Tuesda), which put 66,000 drivers out of a job and stranded tens of thousands of riders,” it said on Facebook.

“This has happened before. Arcade City wants to help make sure it never happens again,” it added, referring to Uber’s withdrawal last year from Texas where drivers were then accommodated by Arcade.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB said that it was set to release a memorandum circular by September governing TNCs.

LTFRB spokesperson Aileen Lizada also said that a new TNC named U-go was also seeking accreditation.