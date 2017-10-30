Goodyear PH introduces new SUV tires

A year later after launching the Wrangler TripleMax SUV tyre, Goodyear Philippines introduced recently four new tire models to be added to SUV tire line-up.

The EfficientGrip Performance SUV, The Wrangler All-Terain Adventure, Wrangler Duratrac and the Wrangler MT/R were added to the line-up for SUV applications, with the latter three built for off-road conditions.

“Goodyear recognizes the versatility of the SUV as well as the fact that SUV owners are a diverse group, with complex requirements,” Goodyear PH Marketing Director Kenneth Sambajon said in a statement.

“We did the Worry-Free Assurance in May of this year, we’re doing another one, this time, with SUV owners in mind. SUVs are actually the stars right now. All roads lead to SUVs in the Philippines. Sales of SUVs are continually in the upward trend. It is a booming segment, and sales of this segment have overtaken sedans and hatchbacks,” he told Fast Times.

The EfficientGrip Performance SUV tire stands out as the only tire not for off-road use at the launch, utilizing noise dampening tread technology called the QuietTread, which gives a quieter, more comfortable ride, while maintaining grip in dry and wet conditions with new polymers.

The three new Wrangler tires not only offer versatility off-road, but on-road as well. Both the All-Terrain Adventure and the MT/R utilize Kevlar for better durability and reduce the risk of punctures. Goodyear claimed that the All-Terrain Adventure is their most versatile off-road tire ever made, with a rated 50 percent utilization for off-road and on-road, and has a special tread for better grip in the wet.

The DuraTrac is rated 70 percent off-road and 30 percent on-road, thanks to its TractiveGroove technology which offers enhanced traction in very muddy conditions. It also has self-cleaning shoulder blocks that clears tread of debris for better traction, and a rim protector which protect wheels from curb damage.

The MT/R was designed for serious off-roaders, rated at 90 percent off-road. It utilizes silica rubber for better traction in the wet and off-road, and Kevlar, which allows better durability and resists cuts and punctures. An asymmetric tread design allows for more traction off-road.

“We are very confident that with these new tires, it will address different kinds of adventures for our consumers,” Goodyear Marketing head Saul Babas told Fast Times.

The new tires are now available at all Goodyear Autocare centres, come with a 5-Year Limited Warranty and are under Goodyear’s Worry-Free Assurance program that was launched May of this year.