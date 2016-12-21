Google eyes fix after snafu on Holocaust denial

WASHINGTON: Google said Tuesday it was working to refine its algorithm to weed out “non-authoritative” information after a British news report showed a Holocaust denial website ranked highly in search queries. The internet search giant issued a statement after a report last week by The Guardian showing the white supremacist site Stormfront as the top result when users asked “Did the Holocaust happen?” The site is operated by a group which says the genocide claiming the lives of more than six million Jews and others in World War II was a hoax. Google, in a statement to AFP, said its aim is to provide “authoritative results” for search queries while offering “a breadth of diverse content from variety of sources.”

