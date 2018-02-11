Google firmly committed to help Philippines grow

Since it opened its office in the Philippines in 2013, Google continues to be a partner for growth in the country.

During Google Philippines fifth anniversary, its country manager Ken Lingan announced the company’s thrust in the Philippines in the coming years.

Lingan said the focus of Google Philippines now is to help Filipino businesses expand their presence online, help local tourism further grow, and improve the internet environment.

“Every Filipino needs to be fully equipped in their roles as drivers of our country’s growth. As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, we look at the collaborations we can make with different sectors, institutions, and all Filipinos so we can maximize the internet to help us build an even greater Philippines,” Lingan said.

Expanding Filipino businesses online

Google Philippines has recently partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to urge Filipino entrepreneurs to register information about their businesses on Google My Business.

Google My Business is a free online platform for businesses to share their information like address, map direction, and contact details as well as promote their products and services.

“The intention here is helping businesses in the Philippines to grow through online,” Lingan said, adding the local businesses should tap the huge potential of digital economy.

Helping Philippine tourism grow

Every Filipino can be an online guide for tourists through Google’s Local Guides.

In Google Maps, go to My Contributions where you can share reviews of destinations, tourist attractions, hotels, shops, and other places the user has been to.

Lingan said digital tourism can help in promoting Philippine tourism through contributions of information from users.

He said tourists do researches before going on tour in other countries. Local Guides can help tourists to choose which places to visit in the country through Local Guides’ input.

Promoting better internet environment

Lingan said Filipinos are active users of YouTube, but are also conscious in their mobile data usage.

With the launching of YouTube Go, Filipinos can now enjoy watching YouTube videos while managing data usage and saved videos for offline viewing.

Google Philippines is also working with YouTube creators and social media influencers to promote responsible and productive online interactions through its #LovePhilippines initiative.

The #LovePhilippines was launched since 2016 with the focus of emphasizing unique things about the country—from food, places, culture, and other fun facts.

But Google Philippines is expanding this effort this year to promote safe internet for Filipinos.

“Through the initiatives we outlined this year, Google is committed to giving Filipinos a better experience on the internet,” said Lingan.

“With new tools and opportunities in store, we are optimistic that we will fuel breakthroughs that will lead to the country’s success,” he added.

PNA