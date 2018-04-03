Google honors Balagtas with ‘doodle’ of epic poem

INTERNET giant Google on Monday celebrated the 230th birthday of Francisco “Balagtas” Baltazar with a doodle of his literary masterpiece “Florante at Laura.”

An epic poem that symbolizes Baltazar’s own life journey, “Florante at Laura” was written in dodecasyllabic quatrains, which means it has 12 syllables per line, four lines per stanza, according to Google.

The choice of language for “Florante at Laura” was “a bold and unusual choice, since at the time most writings were in Spanish,” it said.

In honor of Baltazar, Google altered its logo to show his famous epic poem, which he wrote while in prison for supposedly ordering a servant girl’s head to be shaved.

Aside from “Florante at Laura,” Baltazar also wrote three-to-four-part comedies such as “Orosmán at Zafira,”

“Don Nuño at Selinda,” “Clara Belmorem,” and a one-part short play entitled “La India Elegante y el Negrito Amante.”

Baltazar learned to write poetry from José de la Cruz (Huseng Sisiw), one of the famous poets of Tondo.

In 1835, Baltazar met María Asunción Rivera, who eventually became the muse or inspiration of his future works.

Twelve years later, Baltazar married Juana Tiambeng, with whom he had 11 children. Only four of them survived to adulthood.

Baltazar was the son of a blacksmith. He studied Canon Law, Philosophy, Latin and the classics at the Colegio de San Juan de Letran and Colegio de San Jose.

Baltazar was born on April 2, 1788 in barrio Panginay, in the town of Bigaa, (now Balagtas in his honor) Bulacan. He died on February 20, 1862 at the age of 74.

Baltazar’s gift of gab and poetry gave birth to “Balagtasan,” a form of debate in extemporaneous verse.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared April 2 as a special non-working day in the province of Bulacan.

Baltazar’s birthday serves as the opening of the month of April as Buwan ng Panitikang Filipino or Philippine Literature Month, under the auspices of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino or the Filipino Language Commission.

with LISBET ESMAEL