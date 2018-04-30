Google honors Filipino composer Levi Celerio

IN his 108th birth anniversary, Google Philippines honored the life and works of the late composer, Levi Celerio, on Monday.

Google doodled Celerio making music with a leaf, which earned him a spot in the Guinness World Record as being the only musician to do so. A click on the doodle art opens into Celerio’s profile and works.

Celerio was born on April 30, 1910 in Tondo, Manila. He received a scholarship at the Academy of Music in Manila and later joined the Manila Symphont Orchestra.

He is also known to have a treasury of over 4,000 songs and has translated traditional provincial songs, such as the Ilokano O Maliwanag na Buwan, Pampanga’s Ako ang may Singsing, and the Bisaya Alibangbang.

In 1997, Celerio was conferred the title National Artist for Literature and Music by then President Fidel V. Ramos, for his contributions to Filipino music and culture.

Celerio died on April 2, 2002 at the age of 91. ARIC JOHN SY CUA