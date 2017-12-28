Google: Song lyrics, pageants top Filipinos’ online searches for 2017

Top music hits, viral stories, global events and television shows were among the topics that interest Filipinos, according to global search engine Google’s annual “Year in Search” list.

Landing on the top spot of Filipinos’ most searched topic on Google is the lyrics of Luis Fonsi’s mega hit “Despacito.” The song made headlines in October after reaching the 4 billion views mark, making it the most watched video on YouTube worldwide.

This year’s second spot goes to the lyrics of Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor,” a hit from the Grammy winner’s “24K Magic” album.

Google’s trending topics list in the Philippines also reflects Filipinos’ persistent love for pageantry. Maxine Medina, who represented the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant in 2016, is 2017’s top trending female personality. Joining her on the list are other beauty queens namely, Binibining Pilipinas-International 2017 Mariel de Leon, Binibining Pilipinas-Universe 2017 Rachel Peters, and Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres.

Meanwhile, Xander Ford, formerly known as Marlou Arizala, a former Hasht5 member, is this year’s top trending male personality. The Internet sensation became the talk of the town, and subject of social analysis, after undergoing plastic surgery to enhance his looks.

Interestingly, Xander Ford topped the list that mostly included Korean male stars such as “Love in the Moonlight’s” Park Bo Gum, boy group Children of Empire member Park Hyung Sik, “Train to Busan’s” Gong Yoo, “Weightlifting Fairy’s” Nam Joo Hyuk, and “God of War’s” Kim Joo Hyuk.

Further proof of the enduring popularity of Korean pop culture among Filipinos is this year’s list of trending television shows. Goblin, “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” Love in the Moonlight, Weightlifting Fairy, and “While You Were Sleeping” were among the top trending Korean TV shows that made Filipino viewers swoon.

While this year’s list proves how much Filipinos love entertainment, it also showed that they stayed vigilant on national issues. Topping the trending news items is President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address. Searches related to the military’s operations against the Maute Group in Marawi City and the Martial Law declared in the area were also trending searches on Google this year.

“In a way, the Year in Search offers us a glimpse of what we liked as a people, what issues affected us, what sparked our interest, and everything in between that appealed to our emotions the past year,” said Google Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs Gail Tan.

Below are other interesting trending searches that Google shared with The Manila Times:

Overall Top Trending Searches for 2017 in the Philippines:

1. Despacito lyrics

2. Versace on the Floor lyrics

3. Miss Universe 2017

4. Lucia Joaquin

5. Xander Ford

6. The Voice Teens

7. 13 Reasons Why

8. Baby Shark

9. Perfect lyrics

10. FIBA Asia Cup

Male Personalities

1. Xander Ford

2. Park Bo Gum

3. Park Hyung Sik

4. Gong Yoo

5. Linkin Park

6. Rowan Atkinson

7. Gilas Pilipinas

8. Jake Zyrus

9. Nam Joo Hyuk

10. Kim Joo Hyuk

Female Personalities

1. Maxine Medina

2. Gal Gadot

3. Kylie Padilla

4. Kim Tae Hee

5. Maureen Wroblewitz

6. Lee Sung Kyung

7. Blackpink

8. Mariel de Leon

9. Dayanara Torres

10. Rachel Peters

Events

1. Miss Universe 2017

2. FIBA Asia Cup

3. Pacquiao vs. Horn Fight

4. NBA Playoffs

5. Mother’s Day

6. Mayweather vs McGregor Fight

7. ASEAN Summit

8. Chinese New Year

9. Miss Universe 2016

10. Wimbledon

Movies

1. Beauty and the Beast

2. Wonder Woman

3. Justice League

4. Fast and Furious 8

5. Fifty Shades Darker

6. Logan

7. It

8. Moana

9. 100 Tula Para Kay Stella

10. Kita Kita

TV Shows

1. The Voice Teens

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. Goblin

4. The Legend of the Blue Sea

5. Love in the Moonlight

6. Encantadia

7. Weightlifting Fairy

8. While You Were Sleeping

9. Game of Thrones

10. Scarlet Heart