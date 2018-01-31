Google yanks gay dating app in Indonesia

JAKARTA: Google has pulled one of the world’s largest gay dating apps from the Indonesian version of its online store in response to government demands, Jakarta said on Wednesday, amid a crackdown on the LGBT community. Officials had called for the tech giant to remove 73 LGBT-related applications, including dating services, from its Play Store, and urged people to shun apps that broke with cultural norms in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation. Communications ministry spokesman Noor Iza confirmed Wednesday that gay dating application Blued—which boasts more than 27 million users globally—no longer appeared in the Google Play Store available to Indonesian users. As of Wednesday, Apple’s online store still had Blued available. Google declined to say whether it would comply with the government demand to remove dozens of LGBT-related apps. Homosexuality and gay sex are legal in Indonesia—except in conservative Aceh province, which is ruled by Islamic law—but same-sex relationships are widely frowned upon and public displays of affection between gay couples almost unheard of.

AFP