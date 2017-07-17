Gordon chided over Mamasapano probe

SEN. Antonio Trillanes 4th on Monday took to task Sen. Richard Gordon for his “eagerness” to reopen the investigation of the massacre of 44 members of the Special Action Force (SAF) in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015.

Trillanes said Gordon, chairman of the Senate blue ribbon and public order committees, expressed no interest in conducting an “exhaustive” probe of extrajudicial killings of drug suspects.

He was areacting to Gordon’s plan to invite former President Benigno Aquino 3rd to the inquiry if he gets the go-signal from the Senate leadership to proceed with his plan to reopen the probe of the Mamasapano tragedy.

Trillanes noted that the 16th Congress had already conducted a “thorough” probe of the Mamasapano clash between the SAF and a combined force from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters on January 25, 2015.

When” it comes to [investigating]thousands of Filipinos getting killed at present, he [Gordon] has no time,” he said.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales has ordered the filing of charges against Aquino for alleged usurpation of authority when he instructed then-Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima to handle Oplan Exodus despite knowing that the latter was under suspension at the time in relation to an earlier graft case.

The SAF troops were sent to Mamasapano to arrest Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir and Filipino bombmaker Basit Usman.

They were ambushed, however, after they completed their mission to neutralize Zulkifli.

Sen. Grace Poe, meanwhile, has advised fellow senators to “be prepared” for the possibility that Aquino will evade answering their questions concerning his involvement in the botched execution of Oplan Exodus.