Gordon cites Faeldon in contempt anew after heated exchange in Senate ‘shabu’ smuggling probe

FORMER Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon appeared on Monday before the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on the alleged corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) four months after he was ordered detained by the panel.

The blue ribbon committee, headed by Sen. Richard Gordon, resumed its investigation on the “tara” (payoff) system allegedly happening at the BoC during the time of Faeldon.

But even before the committee could proceed with the topic, Faeldon and Gordon engaged in a heated exchange after the former customs chief criticized the manner on how the senator was handling the proceedings.

Gordon initially asked Faeldon about the supposed holding of a family gathering last Christmas at his detention cell in the Senate to which the former Customs chief said that it was just dinner.

“We had dinner, it’s Christmas, you are exaggerating your honor,” Faledon told Gordon.

“Don’t tell me I’m exaggerating!” Gordon said. “Far from telling me what to do, you have no right to tell me anything.”

But Faeldon said he attended the hearing because he expected Gordon to lead the committee in finding out the truth about Customs issues.

He said, however, that after several hearings, the committee was still far from getting the truth.

Gordon who was obviously irked by Faeldon’s conduct then told the former Customs head that he would remain in contempt.

“I have no problem with that your honor. I did not attend here so that I will have my liberty, I attended here because I am the most interested person to ferret out the truth,” Faledon said.

Faeldon also criticized Gordon for monologuing and lecturing during hearings which, he said, was the reason why he refused to attend the proceedings.

Gordon then told Faeldon that he was out of line and ordered him to stop talking. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA