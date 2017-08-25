Gordon: Faeldon should file evidence in Senate first

FORMER Customs (BOC) commissioner Nicanor Faeldon should submit before the Senate evidence about the supposed involvement of Senator Panfilo Lacson and his son in smuggling, according to a lawmaker in the upper chamber.

Gordon, chairman of the blue ribbon committee investigating the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment from China, was reacting to the challenge Thursday by Faeldon for him to investigate the controversy linking father and son.

READ: ‘Lacson’s son is a smuggler’

“If Senator Lacson is involved, he (Faeldon) should file the case before the Senate committee on ethics, but if it is the Senator’s son the blue ribbon might take it up,” Gordon said.

But Gordon said he would need to see the documents and affidavits that would back Faeldon’s allegations.

He also said he would also seek the position of other senators on what to do with the issue.

“We need to see the extent of issue to determine if it is an ethics case and if there is evidence,” Gordon added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA