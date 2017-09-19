Gordon to subpoena judge who failed to order destruction of seized ‘shabu’ in 2016

SEN. Richard Gordon said on Tuesday that it would subpoena a judge who allegedly failed to order the destruction of 890 kilos of “shabu”, which authorities seized in a drug raid in San Juan in December 2016.

Gordon, chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee investigating the P6.4 billion shabu shipment that entered the country illegally, was surprised to learn that the confiscated illegal substance was not destroyed.

This surfaced when Gordon inquired about the progress of the case involving the San Juan operation and said he would subpoena presiding Judge Jovencio Gascon to give his side on why the destruction of drugs was delayed.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd told the committee that he raised the issue two weeks ago to Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno who has yet to respond.

“The secretary of justice is ordered to prepare the affidavit submit it right away today and if necessary I will call another hearing tomorrow (Wednesday) so I can call this judge and institute a constitutional crisis because they are violating the law,” Gordon said.

Under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the apprehending officer is required to file a motion for the immediate destruction of the seized illegal drugs within 72 hours after the filing of criminal charges, with a prayer for ocular inspection,

The court within 72 hours shall conduct an ocular inspection and resolve the urgent motion for destruction in five days. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA