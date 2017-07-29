‘Gorio’-affected families now at 326 – NDRRMC

MANILA: Inclement weather caused by Typhoon Gorio has so far affected 326 families in Metro Manila and Central Luzon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced said Saturday.

This is equivalent to 1,254 individuals.

The NDRRMC said that the affected families are from two barangays in Pampanga, and one barangay each in Malabon and Valenzuela.

Of the figure, 183 families are being sheltered in eight designated evacuation centers.

Alert status at the NDRRM Operation Center remains at “blue” to constantly monitor and ensure dissemination of weather and flood advisories to the public.

No fatality or injury related to the inclement weather has so far been reported. PNA

