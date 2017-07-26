”GORIO” has intensified into a tropical storm and slightly slowed down as it moved noth-northwestward, according to the state-run weather bureau.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that as of 10 a.m., the center of tropical storm “Gorio” was estimated at 595 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80kph. Gorio is forecast to move at north-northwest at 13kph.

Gorio is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over the western section of Luzon and light to moderate rains over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

The estimated rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within the 400-km diameter of Gorio.

By Thursday, Gorio will be 595km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; 425km east of Basco, Batanes on Friday; 275 km, northeast of Basco, Batanes on Saturday; 475km north-northeast of Basco, Batanes on Sunday; and 700km northeast of Basco, Batanes outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.