‘Gorio’ out, ‘Huaning’ in

Tropical storm “Gorio” left the Philippines on Sunday but another storm, “Huaning,” entered, posing a threat to northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Huaning” will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and will dump moderate to heavy rain.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the storm was 215 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, packing winds of 80 kilometers per hour near the center with gustiness of up 110 kph. It was moving north at 24 kph.

Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra and northwestern Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands were placed under storm warning signal no. 1.

The weather bureau said rains and gusty winds will prevail over the Batanes Group of Islands, while Ilocos, Cordillera and the provinces of Zambales and Bataan are expected to have flash floods and landslides.

Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila will also have rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flights cancelled

The stormy weather cancelled four international flights on Sunday.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), two international flights of China Airlines and flights of Cebu Pacific Air and AirAsia Zest were grounded by bad weather.

Passengers affected by the flight cancellations may be accommodated in the next available flights without additional charges.

“Gorio,” which devastated Taiwan, triggered flash floods and landslides in San Fernando City, Pampanga, Quezon City, Kennon Road in Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba and Bokod in Benguet and Bauko, Mountain Province.

Reports said 118 areas in the provinces of Bulacan, Pampanga and Pangasinan and cities of Manila, Malabon, Valenzuela, Makati, Paranaque and Quezon City were flooded. Also, 639 families or 2,739 persons were affected and hundreds more sought refuge in evacuations centers.

