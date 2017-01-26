Got the chills? Metro enjoys cool weather

EXPECT the chills to last until February, the weather bureau told Metro Manila residents on Wednesday, with temperatures down because of the northeast monsoon wind.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recorded a temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius at 6 a.m. on Wednesday at the Science Garden in Quezon City. The maximum temperature reached 30.4 degrees Celsius at 1:50 p.m.

The lowest temperature recorded so far in Metro Manila was at 19 degrees Celsius on January 8, Pagasa said.

Benguet has recorded the lowest temperature so far nationwide, at 9.6 degrees Celsius on January 9, the weather bureau said.