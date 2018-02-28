Gov to appeal decision on Mamasapano suspects

MAGUINDANAO Governor Esmael ‘’Toto’’ Mangudadatu on Tuesday said they will ask the help of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Office of the Solicitor General in filing an appeal before the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeals affirmed a decision of a Quezon City court allowing bail for the 16 policemen tagged in the Mamasapano massacre that left 58 people deal.

In the ABS-CBN morning show Umagang Kay Ganda, he said they will talk with Solicitor General Jose Calida regarding their plan.

Last Monday, the CA affirmed the order of the Quezon City court, which first granted the policemen bail in October 2014.

It said there was insufficient evidence to link the officers to the massacre, known as the worst case of election-related violence in the Philippines.

The prosecution has found new witnesses to incriminate the policemen, who allegedly guarded the checkpoints leading to the area where the mass killing took place, Mangudadatu said.

Among the those slain in the 2009 massacre were 32 journalists, Mangudadatu’s wife and several female members of his political clan.

Over 190 persons stand accused for the multiple murder cases, several of whom are key members of rival Ampatuan family, including their late patriarch Andal Ampatuan Sr. and his sons Andal Jr. and Zaldy Ampatuan.