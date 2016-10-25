Gov. Cadiao calls on mayors to support bid for 2017 Palaro

SAN JOSE De BUENAVISTA, Antique: Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao reiterated her request for mayors to support the provincial government’s bid for the Palarong Pambansa next year.

Cadiao said that a 15-man board from the Philippine Sports Commission and Department of Education will soon be doing final deliberation on Antique’s bid to host the sports event and so she is requesting the mayors together with the municipal councilors to send their resolutions of support now.

The governor further said that based on the last October 12 and 13 evaluation of the sports facilities and billeting schools in the province, she is 80 percent confident that the province would win the bid with the impression given by the evaluators.

She further said that Antiquenos, particularly the youth, have to unite to give a strong message of support.

The governor, in a previous interview, said that hosting the Palaro is an opportunity to showcase Antique and at the same time bring economic benefit to the local people.

PNA