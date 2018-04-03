Gov Marcos: Absence of audit logs in ballot boxes ‘serious failure’ by Senate

ILOCOS Norte Gov. Imee Marcos said the absence of the audit logs inside the ballot boxes from Camarines Sur in the 2016 vice presidential elections was a “very, very serious failure on the part of the Senate.”

In a press conference on Tuesday, Marcos underscored the importance of the audit logs which, she said, should be produced as required by law.

“Mabigat ang audit log, ang audit log ang nagsasaad kung kelan nagbukas ang presinto, kelan pinasok yung unang balota kelan nagsimula yung unang counting, nandun kumbaga yung sequence, yung timing.”

(The audit log is important. It states when the precincts opened, when the first ballots came in, when the counting started. The sequence and timing are there.)

Echoing her brother, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, the Ilocos Norte governor expressed concern over the missing audit logs in 38 out of 40 precincts in Camarines Sur, one of three provinces where the former senator requested a recount amid allegations of fraud. The other two are in Iloilo and Negros Oriental.

Marcos lost to then congresswoman Leonor “Leni” Robredo in a tight vice presidential race that saw the Liberal Party candidate win over her closest rival by 200,000 votes.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, the Senate and the House of Representatives sit as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) to tally the votes.

The Ilocos Norte governor also said the Marcos camp was wondering why the side of Robredo was downplaying the “wet ballots” since these should have been invalidated.

“Pinagtataka namin na ina-underplay nila itong mga wet ballot, ayaw nila payagan. Dapat invalid na yata yan di ba, pag nakita mo na spoiled by liquid, by wetting, eh talagang di na mabasa.”

(We’re wondering why they’re underplaying these wet ballots. They don’t want to allow it, but shouldn’t those be invalid? If they’re spoiled by liquid, if they’re wet, they can’t be read anymore.)

“It is clear, no matter which political party you are affiliated with, the evidence is there to be seen,” said Marcos.

“Maliwanag naman, kahit anong partida ka, kahit anong affiliation mo sa politika, nakikita naman ang katibayan. Nananawagan lang kami na lahat sana tingnan yung katibayan as is. Huwag na isipin kung anong politika diyan, katotohanan na lamang.”

(It’s clear that, no matter your camp and affiliation in politics, the evidence is visible. We just hope that everyone judges the evidence as is. Don’t think of the politics, but the truth.) CARLOS CATALASAN