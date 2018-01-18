Government allots P2B for MSME development

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has set aside P2 billion for the continued development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

“We are committed in our goal of providing job opportunities for all Filipinos and uplifting the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid by strengthening the MSME sector in the country,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement on Thursday.

Trade Undersecretary for the Regional Operations Group Zenaida Maglaya said the DTI would use P1 billion to continue funding its Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) micro loan program and the rest on the Shared Service Facilities (SSF) equipment-sharing project.

“We hope to increase the loan packages,” she added.

P3 aims to provide alternative micro financing to entrepreneurs, who usually borrow from usurious loan sharks, and negate the 5-6 lending scheme.

Last year, the DTI funded P820 million worth of loans through P3 and assisted 20,425 micro entrepreneurs. In addition, program partner Center for Agriculture and Rural Development released loans worth P230 million to 18,000 micro enterprises.

Maglaya said DTI is looking to cover all provinces, but added that the program is yet to reach 20 of them because local conduits are lacking.

On the P1 billion for SSFs, the Trade official said that of the amount, P400 million would be allocated to state universities and colleges (SUCs), P50 million for the rehabilitation of war-scarred Marawi City in Lanao del Sur province, and the rest for the establishment of more SSFs and maintenance of equipment.

SSF provides MSMEs access to technology, machinery, equipment, tools, systems, skills and knowledge under a shared system.

Maglaya said the department tapped SUCs, through fabrication laboratories or fablabs, to develop more MSMEs and help young entrepreneurs in innovation and prototyping technologies and software for their products and designs.

Fablabs aim to enhance the core competencies of established manufacturers and emerging entrepreneurs in digitally enabled manufacturing workflows guided by art and design principles.

To hasten Marawi’s recovery, the DTI will provide equipment to internally displaced persons to expand the market reach of Maranao products.

“We’re looking at reviving industries, like weaving, woodworking and brassware. We will provide SSFs for our brothers and sisters in Marawi,” Maglaya said.