Governor endorses justice to Bar council

COTABATO CITY: Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) has endorsed to the Judicial Bar Council (JBC) to nominate Court of Appeals Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao to the highest court of the land.

A seat in the Supreme Court (SC) will be vacated by Justice Jose Perez, who is set to retire on to retire on December 14.

The Organic Law for the ARMM, or Republic Act 9054, states that “it shall be the policy of the central government or national government that, whenever feasible, at least one (1) justice in the Supreme Court and two (2) justices in the Court of Appeals shall come from qualified jurists of the autonomous region.”

The law also gives the ARMM regional governor recommendatory powers, after consultations with the ARMM Regional Assembly and other concerned sectors, through which he may submit names to the JBC for consideration prior to the nomination of a new Supreme Court justice.

Citing Dimaampao’s achievements and track record as a law practitioner, Hataman believed Dimaampao is an asset to the high tribunal.

“Justice Dimaampao is publicly known as a highly respected justice especially in the Muslim community,” Hataman said in his November 4 letter to the JBC.

“As a Bangsamoro himself, Justice Dimaampao carries with him the aspiration to uplift the lives and pursue the rights of his fellow Muslims,” Hataman added.

At age 40, Hataman said, Dimaampao is the youngest magistrate to be named to the appellate court when he was sworn in last 2004.

He is the first and only Muslim state prosecutor, the regional governor added.

Dimaampao is a known luminary in Shari’a Law in the Philippines, and holds a position as a professional lecturer of the Department of Shari’a Law and Jurisprudence of the Philippine Judicial Academy of the Supreme Court.

Apart from being an associate justice in the Court of Appeals, Dimaampao is also an educator.

He teaches Taxation, Commercial Law and Civil Law in at least three law schools in Metro Manila and conducts Bar review classes all over the country.

Dimaampao is a member of the University of the Philippines Law Center, Committee on Bar Examinations in Commercial Law and Taxation.

He earned his BSBA degree in 1982 at the University of the East and his law degree from the same school in 1987.

Dimaampao passed the Bar in 1988.

