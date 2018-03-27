Governors back Negros Island federal state

BACOLOD CITY: The governors of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental vowed support to the creation of the Negros Island Federal State (NIFS) when the government shifts to Federal form.

Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo Maranon Jr. and Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo were in a meeting at the Negros Oriental Provincial Capitol in Dumaguete City facilitated by Arthur Aguilar, lone Negrense member of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Consultative Committee (ConCom) and chairman of the Economic Sector.

The ConCom that is tasked to review the 1987 Philippine Constitution initiated the meeting over the weekend.

Aguilar pledged he will do everything so that NIFS would be realized in the federal form of government.

“Never again will the two Negros provinces would be separated under Federalism,” he said.

Duterte, through Executive Order 38 revoked EO 138 of then president Benigno Aquino 3rd that created the Negros Island Region (NIR) citing budgetary constraints.

Maranon said that Negros Island belonging to one federal state “is very viable and advantageous to the two provinces.”

“Based on the Commission on Audit Financial Report in 2015, both Negros provinces were listed as among the richest in the country, so even with just two provinces, the NIFS can stand on its own because Negros Island is also the center of renewable energy and in five years time, it can provide power to the whole Visayas,” he said.

On the other hand, Degamo said he supports the proposal to make Negros Island as one federal state but insisted that provinces should be retained.

He added that during the short-lived NIR, proposals to connect the two provinces were made and some road networks in the Oriental side have been completed.