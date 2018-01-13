Governor’s Cup 2nd leg fires off Jan 18

The second leg of Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament is set on January 18 at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Canlubang, Laguna.

Hosted by the Rotary International (RI) District 3830, the second of the five-leg fundraising tournament is expecting 150 golfers and guests, both Rotarians and non-Rotarians.

The tournament’s proceeds will be used to support the year-long community service and fellowship activities of the RI District 3830.

On-course registration starts at 6:30 a.m. while the shotgun tee off begins at 7:30 a.m.

Tournament fee is pegged at P3,500 while lunch and raffle entry costs P1,000.

Highlight of the tournament will be the Helicopter Golf Ball drop challenge. Golfers can join the challenge with minimum ticket fee of P1,000.