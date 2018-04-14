Governor’s Cup 3rd leg rolls off April 24

The third leg of the Governor’s Cup will tee off on April 24 at the Ayala Greenfield and Leisure Club in Calamba City, Laguna.

Organized by the Rotary International District 3830 Philippines, the tournament aims to generate fund for the year-round projects of the district including community services and fellowship acti vities.

Tournament fee is P3,500 inclusive of green fee, golf cart use, lunch, raffle entry and giveaways.

A P100,000 cash is at stake as the hole-in-one prize courtesy of Travellers Insurance and Surety Corporation.

The Rotary District 3830 covers Makati, Taguig, Parañaque, Pateros, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas and Palawan.

The event’s major backers are People’s Air Cargo and Warehousing Co. Inc, Ayala Land, Federal Land and Megaworld Resort Estates Inc.

For details, contact PE James Kumar at 09778991994, GP Mhai Suelte at 09496992015, and Bebot Santos at 09999927868.