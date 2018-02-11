Governor’s Cup rolls off February 17 in Lubao

Pampanga Governor Lilia Baby Pineda will host the 1st Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament from February 17 to 20 at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

Over P5 million worth of prizes are at stake in the tournament.

Tournament fee is P8,000 inclusive of one raffle ticket, golf voucher worth P5,000, green fee, use of golf cart, and a dinner buffet. A lower entry fee of P5,000 is also available but without a gift voucher.

Shotgun tee off during the first three days is at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. on the fourth day of competition.

The tournament will follow a modified Stableford mode of play.

A fellowship awarding will be hosted at the Pradera Verde Clubhouse at 8 p.m.

A brand new 2017 Toyota Sienna and Toyota Wigo are up for grabs during the major and grand raffle. Hole-in-one prizes include car, P100,000 cash, golf cart and golf set.

For details, contact the Pradera front office at 09264419467 or 09397438846.