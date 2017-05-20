Govt agencies get hybrid vehicles

DEPARTMENT of Energy (DoE) Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi and Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhide Ishikawa turned over 24 units of advanced hybrid vehicles to various national government agencies (NGAs) on Friday.

At the ceremonial turnover held at the DOE’s headquarters, Cusi said the distribution of hybrid vehicles “aims to promote the local use and patronage of efficient and environment-friendly alternative fuel vehicles, by deploying demo units and consequently developing familiarity with their operation, maintenance and service.”

Underscoring the responsibility of recipients, Cusi said, “We entrust the 24 units of highly fuel-efficient 2017 model Hybrid Toyota Prius to our partner agencies, which are fortunate to act as government’s veritable endorsers of clean technology and harbingers of the future of passenger transport.”

The Government of Japan gave the Philippines a grant amounting to 500 million yen ($4.5 million) for the procurement and delivery of next generation vehicles (i.e., hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles) under the Japan Non-Project Grant Aid (NPGA) with the DOE as its implementing agency.

For this tranche, recipients of the Japan-made hybrid cars are the Office of the President, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Finance, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Transportation, Department of Tourism, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, National Economic Development Authority, Department of Science and Technology, and the Philippine National Police.

The NGA beneficiaries will assist the DOE in its conduct of research, performance testing and promotion for the local adoption of alternative fuel vehicles.

Another eight units will be distributed to the Region 8 offices of national government agencies involved in emergency response operations and rehabilitation, such as the Philippine Information Agency, Office of Civil Defense, Department of Transportation – Land Transportation Office, Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau, Department of Interior and Local Government – Bureau of Fire Protection, Department of Science and Technology, and Department of Trade and Industry.

The turnover ceremony of the vehicles for Region 8 is scheduled on 25 May 2017. Another 45 units of the 2017 Toyota Prius model will be used as patrol cars by PNP Region 8, particularly in the provinces of Leyte, Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.