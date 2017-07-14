THE government has set aside P5 billion for the recovery and rehabilitation of Marawi City in 2017, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Diokno said an initial rehabilitation fund of P5 billion would be sourced from the contingent fund and other funds being held by different government agencies.

“For the rest of the year, from August to December, that’s five months, I have already identified some P5 billion for the Marawi restoration. It’s a standby money there,” Diokno said during the Mindanao Hour news briefing in Malacanang.

“We’ll get it from the entry, that’s National [Disaster] Risk Reduction and Management fund and then there’s part from the cotingent fund and there are existing budgets of some related agencies,” he added.

Diokno also said there were some offers or foreign grants from World Bank and Asia Development Bank, which can also be tapped.

“So either multi-laterals or bilaterals,” he said. “There are some countries that are also willing to help. So that’s this year, 2017.”

According to Diokno, the P5 billion initial fund this year will most likely be doubled next.

“In 2018, there’s a P10 billion already set aside for the Marawi recovery and rehabilitation programs. So next year, the entry fund, that’s the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management fund, we’ll have a P25.5 billion allocation for 2018. Of which P10 billion is set aside for Marawi,” Diokno said, adding that remaining budget will be released in 2019.

“And then in 2019, an additional budget yet to be determined will be proposed or maybe even 2020, depending on the recovery phase,” he said.

Based on the 2017 national budget, the government has a contingent fund of P5.5 billion and a calamity fund of P37.255 billion.

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to rebuild Marawi City, now in ruins, after terrorists inspired by the Islamic State-Maute group laid siege to it in May.