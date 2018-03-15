Govt allots P2.5B for ‘green’ program

The government has allotted P2.5 billion for a “Green Green Green” program aimed at transforming Philippine cities into more livable and sustainable communities, the Budget department announced on Wednesday.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said in a briefing that “Green Green Green”, which would focus on developing public opens spaces, was a component of the Duterte administration’s “Build Build Build” infrastructure program.

“P2.5 billion has been appropriated for the program this 2018 GAA (General Appropriations Act) and will continue until 2022,” he told reporters.

City allocations were computed based on population counts and land area measurements.​

The funding will help city governments create forest parks, arboretums and botanical gardens; improve the livability of urban areas through various activities such as landscaping, turfing and tree planting; and transform streetscapes via the installation of eco-friendly street furnitures, fixtures and shading.

City governments will also be urged to increase connectivity and accessibility by creating bike lanes and walkways, and enhance sustainability through the construction of green infrastructure such as bioswales and pervious surfaces that will be of use during the rainy season and flooding.

A technical workshop for city mayors and two other local government representatives will be held today with discussion to focus on the importance of establishing and maintaining well-designed public open spaces in urban areas.

Award-winning landscape architect and urban planner Paulo Alcazaren and landscape architect and University of the Philippines College of Architecture lecturer Faith Dumaligan will be the resource speakers.