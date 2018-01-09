Govt allots P500M for tourism roads

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Occidental: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Tourism (DoT) have set aside P500 million to fund road infrastructure projects leading to tourism sites in Negros Occidental.

Christine Mansinares, Negros Occidental tourism officer, recently said the projects aim to improve accessibility to tourist destinations in the province.

Mansinares added that one project involves concreting of a 22-kilometer access road at Imbang San Fernando-Tunangan Road in Talisay City leading to Campuestohan Highlands Resort.

Other projects include concreting of the Mailum-Pataan Road in Bago City leading to Tinago Mountain Resor and widening of the Bacolod South National Road leading to several top beach resorts in Sipalay City.

Mansinares said funding would be made in phases and would start this year until 2022.

Aside from the road projects, she added, also eyed is construction of tourist restrooms where all six districts in the province would have one restroom each.

The provincial government has secured the backing of the national government in funding its tourism support programs, which would allow local communities, who are dependent on tourism, to earn more income.

Mansinares said they are expecting a big turnout in the 25th Panaad sa Negros Festival slated for April 14 to 22 of this year.