Govt anti-measles vaccination drive to be launched on April 25

THE Department of Health (DoH) will conduct an anti-measles vaccination drive to combat the spread of the disease in the country, following several outbreaks in the first quarter of this year.

The National Measles Supplemental Immunization Activity (SIA) will be conducted from April 25-May 25 in Metro Manila and from May 9 to June 8 in Mindanao. Vaccinees will include children aged from 6 months to 5 years old.

Health workers are instructed to practice standard immunization safety procedures to prevent adverse events following immunization (AEFI) and transmission of blood-borne infections. They are also advised not to use vials with any sign of contamination or breakage.

Government data showed that 4,168 measles cases were reported nationwide from January 1 to March 26. Out of the 4,168 reported cases, 723 were laboratory-confirmed measles with a total of 13 deaths.

Most of the confirmed cases came from Davao Region (27.73 percent), Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (21.59 percent), Zamboanga Peninsula (14.32 percent), SoCCSKSarGen (10.45 percent) and Northern Mindanao (10 percent).

Although Outbreak Response Immunization by the Health Department is being implemented in affected provinces, the measles virus transmission continues to affect individuals.

In a statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd asked parents to bring their children to local hospitals so that they could be be properly attended to.

“In the event of a serious AEFI, we advise parents to immediately bring their child to any DoH hospital, the local government hospital for proper treatment and management,” Duque said.

To allay fears of the public regarding immunization, the Health chief said that measles vaccination was safe and side effects were “generally mild and transient” and severe and systemic reactions following vaccination were rare.

“Rest assured that your DoH is deeply committed to protecting our children against serious and often fatal vaccine-preventable diseases like measles through the provision of vaccination,” he said.

Last March, the Health Department declared an outbreak in Negros Oriental after 19 cases of measles were reported in the towns of Bacung, Mabinay, San Jose, Santa Catalina, Siaton, Valencia and Dumaguete City.

A village in Taguig also declared an outbreak in March after seven cases were reported.

In February, the DoH reported a measles outbreak in Zamboanga City, prompting the agency and the local government to launch a massive immunization program in villages.

According to the latest data from the City Health Office, five children have died since the declaration of the outbreak. The parents of two fatalities had refused vaccination for their children.

In January, local government units in Davao declared a measles outbreak in the province with 222 people affected.

Measles is an acute and contagious disease caused by a virus. It is characterized by a profusion of small red spots on the skin. KENNETH HERNANDEZ