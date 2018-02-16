Govt asked to crack down on erring business establishments beyond Boracay

A CRACKDOWN on erring business establishments should also be enforced beyond Boracay, a lawmaker said on Friday.

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers of Surigao del Norte made the call after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) issued a closure order on 51 business establishments in the island resort because of lack of poor wastewater treatment facilities.

“The DENR should check other tourist destinations where business establishments may have been violating environmental laws similar to what happened in Boracay. This [non-compliance] can also be the case in other tourist destinations,” Barbers said in a statement.

“The clean up should start now for the sake of our people living in those areas,” Barbers added.

The 51 establishments were closed down for violating the Clean Water Act of 2004 after these were found to have no wastewater treatment facilities and were dumping sewage into the sea.

President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to close down Boracay because it has become a cesspool.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, however, clarified that at least 50 to 60 percent of all establishments appeared to be compliant with the Clean Water Act of 2004.

Based on the records of the Aklan Provincial Tourism Office, Boracay was visited by at least 1.6 million tourists from January to October 2017, generating P46 billion in revenues for the island. LLANESCA T. PANTI