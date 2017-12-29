Govt backs use of Facebook as political campaign tool

THE Duterte administration supports the use of Facebook as a political tool amid criticisms that the social media giant should be held accountable for allowing the posting of lies peddled by its users, a Malacanang spokesman said on Friday.

“The technology exists, and it would have been foolhardy for any political candidate not to tap Facebook as a political campaign tool. Unfortunately for the detractors of the President, he appears to be the best candidate who have utilized Facebook,” Secretary Harry Roque said.

Roque made the response in connection with a report by the US-based television news network, MSNBC, which took Facebook to task for allegedly training campaign teams around the world, including that of President Rodrigo Duterte, on how to maximize the use of the social media network to promote the candidates.

The MSNBC cited a Facebook post by a Duterte supporter showing Pope Francis virtually endorsing Duterte’s Presidential bid by saying that he was an honest man. At least 80 percent of Filipinos are Catholic.

The official Facebook page of the 2015 Papal Visit later clarified that the Pope did not make such statement. Moreover, it has been the practice of the Catholic Church not to endorse candidates during elections.

“The internet is a physical manifestation of free market play of ideas, and it should be made to flourish. The freedom of expression means freedom of thought and public opinion which fiscalize governments,” Roque added. LLANESCA T. PANTI