Govt breaks ‘Christmas tradition’ of ceasefire with NPA rebels

THE government has decided to break away from the traditional ceasefire with the communist rebels as Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Tuesday that he would not recommend a suspension of military operations (SOMO).

“I am not inclined to recommend SOMO, some other situations may arise that could change my recommendation,” Lorenzana told a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday after attending a full council meeting with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

“Because…there was an order by their (NPA) commanders to intensify operations against us. So, if we will have SOMO and we will stand down, then they will attack us again,” he added.

Traditionally, government security forces and communist rebels have been initiating a ceasefire for the Christmas season.

“Well, that has been the tradition, so we can always break tradition,” Lorenzana said. DEMPSEY REYES