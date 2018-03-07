Govt to buy research vessels to explore Benham

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is willing to invest taxpayer money on maritime survey vessels, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a news briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said there was a need to assess the natural resources in the Philippine Rise or Benham Rise.

“[Agriculture] Secretary [Emmanuel] Piñol noted that they have been conducting research on the Philippine Rise for the past decade. [The plan of buying the ships is] now very solid,” Roque said.

Roque said the government would be able to buy the ships even without the use of Malampaya funds, which is the government’s share in royalties from the Malampaya gas facility.

“There was an initial proposal to buy using Malampaya funds but it was noted that they may be legal questions because the Malampaya funds, in a case that I filed, there was a TRO (temporary restraining order) issued—permanent injunction issued by the Supreme Court that Malampaya funds could only be utilized for energy-related projects,” Roque said.

“And so, it was [Department of Finance] Secretary [Carlos] Dominguez who said, we have the money anyway we will buy even if we do not have to use Malampaya funds. So the government will buy more research vessels,” Roque said.

Roque also said that during the 23rd Cabinet meeting on Monday night, Duterte reiterated that the sole right foreign entities could have in the Philippine Rise was their right to passage.

“[The] exploration for natural resources, conduct of scientific research, laying of submarine cables and building of artificial islands in the Philippine Rise are reserved for Philippine nationals,” Roque said.

The proposed joint exploration of China and Philippines has been a hot topic especially after Duterte likened China’s offer of joint exploration to “co-ownership” of the disputed area.

Opposition lawmakers Edcel Lagman of Albay and Gary Alejano of Magdalo party-list said on Tuesday the Philippine government risked diminishing its legal victory before the United Nations-backed Permanent Court of Arbitration against China if the Duterte administration pursued joint exploration with Chinese companies.

They argued that the tribunal already ruled in favor of the Philippines in July 2016 by junking China’s “nine-dash-line” claim on the entire South China Sea and declared that the Kalayaan (Spratly) Islands, Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal and Recto (Reed) Bank were all within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines.

“Whether directly with China or indirectly with its corporate alter ego, any joint exploration in the country’s EEZ violates the Constitution and diminishes Philippine sovereignty. What the Constitution allows in the EEZ is only for the Philippines, through the President, to secure technical and financial assistance from foreign corporations as contractors or creditors, not as joint venturers or partners, and these corporations should be at least 60 percent owned by Filipinos,” Lagman said.

Alejano said: “While we could benefit from such joint venture, we should be wary of its outcome. China can just use this to infiltrate us. If we allow China there, that is as good as our government invalidating the UN ruling.”

China has never recognized the tribunal’s decision and did not participate during the proceedings in the Hague-based court.

