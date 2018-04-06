Govt collections, spending up in Q1

State spending and revenue collections posted double-digit growth during the first quarter of the year, a Cabinet official said, tracing the improvement to tax reforms and the government’s infrastructure program.

“First-quarter collections of BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) and BoC (Bureau of Customs) increased by 16 percent and 24 percent, respectively, over same period last year,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters in a message late Wednesday.

”Disbursements grew by 31 percent for same period,” he added.

Dominguez did not provide further details but said, “Our ‘Build Build Build’ and Train (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) programs are working as planned.”

Official data for the quarter has yet to be released by the Treasury bureau.

Government expenditures reached P615.4 billion while BIR and BOC collections stood at P370.40 billion and P104.13 billion, respectively, in the first quarter of last year.

The Duterte administration is banking on the “Build Build Build” program to address the country’s infrastructure problems, pledging to spend up to P9 trillion over its six-year term with funds to be taken from the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program that includes the Train law, which was implemented at the start of 2018.