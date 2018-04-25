Govt concerns to limit NAIA Consortium plans

The so-called “super” consortium looking to rehabilitate, upgrade and operate the Ninoy Aquino Internation Airport (NAIA) is open to shortening its proposed concession period to address the Transportation department’s concerns.

“The NAIA Consortium is considering a shorter concession period, given the pronouncement of [Transportation] Secretary [Arthur] Tugade that 35 years is too long,” spokesperson Jose Emmanuel Reverente said at sidelines of an airport development forum on Tuesday.

“Sec. [Tugade] has mentioned several periods, eight to 10 or 15 years, so we are looking at those time periods,” he added.

With the consortium’s proposal involving two phases, a shorter concession period could mean that construction of a third runway would have to be shelved.

“[W]e’ll probably won’t be able to do phase two because to do it will take almost 10 years. If [the]concession period is shorter, there won’t be enough time to recover [development costs],” Reverente said.

“If you remove the third runway, P100-billion na lang ang cost ng project (the project cost will only be P100 billion),” he added.

Plans to add a “people mover” transit system linking the airport to the proposed Metro Manila Subway and the Light Rail Transit system will not be abandoned, Reverente said.

The consortium, which comprises seven Philippine conglomerates, earlier this year submitted a P350-billion unsolicited offer to transform and operate the country’s main gateway. The rival GMR-Megawide group has offered a much lower $3-billion (approximately P156.7 billion) proposal with an 18-year concession period.

GMR-Megawide has questioned the NAIA Consortium’s plans to tweak its proposal, saying this “should be properly revised and resubmitted to the government. It also follows that this re-submitted proposal should be evaluated after GMR-Megawide proposal.”

Reverente, however, claimed that the consortium was within its rights to amend the proposal as it pursues the grant of original proponent status (OPS).

“[It will be a] bigger hindrance to get the OPS if we don’t change the proposal, if DOTr tells us that we find your concession period unacceptable,” he said.