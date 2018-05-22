Govt debt payments down 63% in March

GOVERNMENT debt payments plunged in March due to lower interest and amortization costs, data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed.

A total of P33.906 billion was forwarded to creditors during the month, down 63.1 percent from the P92.071 billion recorded a year earlier.

Interest payments, which accounted for the bulk or 81.2 percent, fell by 11.9 percent to P27.549 billion. Domestic interest payments, at P19.944 billion, were 10.5 percent lower while foreign debt interest payments totaling P6.605 billion fell by 15.2 percent.

Amortization expenses, meanwhile, dropped 89.5 percent to P6.357 billion. Domestic amortization fell to P465 million from P55.571 billion but foreign debt amortization increased to P5.892 billion, 12.7 percent higher.

Year to date, government debt payments shrank 16.2 percent from a year earlier to P208.265 billion.

The Treasury earlier reported that the government’s outstanding debt stood at P6.878 trillion in March, expanding by over P600 billion from a year ago due to foreign exchange movements.

Economic managers recently approved an increase in foreign debt, revising this year’s financing program to a 65:35 mix — still in favor of domestic borrowings — from the previous 74:26.

The inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee explained that the need for local financing had lessened following a pre-funding exercise last year.

The borrowing mix for next year up to 2022 was set at 75:25 with the government looking to diversify its investor base and tap new markets.

The country’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio is expected to continue declining, hitting 38.9 percent in 2022 from the 42.1 percent recorded at the end of 2017.