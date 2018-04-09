Govt debt payments rise to P83.8B in Jan

Government debt payments rose in January on the back of higher interest and amortization costs, Treasury bureau data showed.

A total of P83.806 billion was forwarded to creditors during the month, 19.7 percent higher than the P70.006 billion recorded a year earlier.

Interest payments, which accounted for the bulk or 51.9 percent of total debt payments, rose by 2.7 percent to P43.516 billion.

Domestic interest payments, at P24.468 billion, were up 14.7 percent while foreign debt — which fell by 9.4 percent — comprised P19.048 billion.

Amortization expenses, meanwhile, increased by 45.6 percent to P40.290 billion.

Domestic amortization surged to P38.992 billion from P64 million. Foreign debt amortization declined to P1.298 billion, 95.2 percent lower.

The Treasury earlier reported that the government’s outstanding debt stood at P6.726 trillion in January, expanding by over P600 billion from a year ago due to foreign exchange fluctuations.

The Finance department has warned of a short-term increase in national government debt as the Duterte administration implements an ambitious infrastructure program.

At the recent 8th World Bank-Singapore Infrastructure Finance Summit. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the government was upgrading its institutional processes to hasten the implementation of the “Build Build Build” program.

The measures include advancing right-of-way acquisition and land resettlement prior to loan signing and the designation of the Department of Budget and Management as the procurement agent.

The government has also front-loaded budget allocations for its counterpart funding commitments and established project monitoring offices to closely observe the completion of projects, the Finance chief said.