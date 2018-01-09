Govt determines whereabouts of communist consultants in peace talks

THE government has determined the whereabouts of a couple considered top leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana, however, refused to disclose the exact location of Benito and Wilma Tiamzon but said that they were being closely monitored.

“We are monitoring them. We will wait for the order of the President. If he orders their arrests then we are going to arrest them,” Lorenzana said in a news conference on Tuesday after the joint defense and military New Year’s Call at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered in 2016 the release of the Tiamzons designated as consultants by the National Democratic Front (NDF), the political arm of the CPP, for the peace talks between the government and communist rebels.

In August 2016, the couple was released from detention at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center at Camp Crame, Quezon City, days after the Manila Regional Trial Court allowed the Tiamzons to join the talks.

The couple was arrested in Cebu in 2014 by military and police operatives during the term of retired Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Año as intelligence chief.

At the same time, Lorenzana kept the door open for the resumption of peace negotiations by supporting Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza’s statement that there should be an “enabling environment.”

“If the environment is good and there is trust from both sides [the peace talks can resume]. There should not be hiding of information or we should not be fooling each other,” Lorenzana said.

“So [peace talks]is still possible but as of now, I think you also have been hearing the President, he is not very keen on starting the talks now,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES