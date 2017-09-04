Govt developing site for Marawi evacuees

Share Email Shares 0

The government is already developing a 17-hectare land in Marawi City that will serve as temporary resettlement site for displaced families in the conflict-torn city, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Monday.

During the Mindanao Hour news briefing in Malacañang, Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima said the site development of the transitional housing area in the village of Sagonsongan in nearby Marawi City is ongoing.

“From the original 11 hectares, a total of 17 hectares will now be made available for our transitional shelter sites,” Purisima told members of the media.

He said assessments are ongoing and the proposal is expected before the site is ready for occupancy.

The Local Water Utilities Administration considers tapping the Agus River for the water supply in the transitional shelter sites, added and Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative Inc., has energized the transitional shelter sites.

The construction of the temporary shelters is part of Task Force Bangon Marawi’s recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation program.