Govt eyes 55 flagship projects in run-up to 2022

THE Duterte administration is eyeing to complete or break ground for at least 55 flagship projects by the end of its term in 2022, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said.

“We are going to submit to the NEDA Board for information and potential approval later the list of as many as

55 flagship projects,” NEDA Secretary Ernesto Pernia told reporters in an interview late Tuesday.

Pernia said projects are “catalytic” or something that will generate and encourage other developments in the country.

NEDA Director Jonathan Uy said 31 of the 55 projects have an indicative cost of P1.2 trillion.

“The rest are the bigger projects. The ones that will be connecting the archipelago like bridges and other major city developments,” he said. These projects do not yet have an indicative cost.

“These flagship projects are the things that we are committed to complete or ground-break within this administration to meet the infrastructure target,” Pernia noted.

The Duterte administration targets P8 trillion to P9 trillion of infrastructure spending during its six-year term.

Uy confirmed that included in the flagship projects are those pitched by the government for Chinese financing. “It is included, as well as those pitched to Japan and other multilateral partners,” he said.

NEDA documents showed 40 projects form part of the six-year development program under Philippine-Chinese economic cooperation agreement.

Thirteen out of 15 projects for loan financing have a total indicative cost of P102 billion. These are Chico River Pump Irrigation Project, New Centennial Water Source, North-South Railway Project, Rehabilitation/Improvement of the Zamboanga Fish Port Complex, Mindanao Railway Project, Nationwide Fish Ports Project, Ilocos Norte Irrigation Project, Regional Fish Port Project for Greater Capital Region, Gregorio del Pilar Impounding Project, Tamauini River Multipurpose Project, Panay River Basin Integrated Development Project, Asbang Small Reservoir Irrigation Project and Bohol Northeast Basin Multipurpose Dam Project.

The estimated costs for Subic-Clark Railway Project and BGC-Ninoy Aquino International Airport segment of the Metro Manila Bus Rapid Transit-EDSA are yet to be determined by the government.

Of the 25 projects for feasibility study support, seven have a total indicative cost of $1.12 billion or P56.27 billion. These are North Luzon Expressway East, Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges, Agus 6 Unit 4 Major Rehabilitation, Pulangi 4 Selective Dredging Phase 3, and Balo-i Plains Flood Control, Pasacao-Balatan Tourism Coastal Development Program and Camarines Sur Expressway.

Still to be determined are the costs for the feasibility studies of Subic-Clark Railway Project, Davao City Expressway Project, BGC-Ninoy Aquino International Airport segment of the Metro Manila Bus Rapid Transit-EDSA, Ambal-Simuay Sub-Basin of the Mindanao River Basin Flood Control and River Protection Project, Bohol-Leyte Link Bridge, Camarines Sur Catanduanes Friendship Bridge, Dinagat (Leyte)-Surigao Link Bridge, Luzon-Samar Link Bridge, Mindoro-Batangas Super Bridge, Negros-Cebu Link Bridge, Pasig River-Marikina River-Manggahan Floodway Bridges Construction Project, Aqueduct No. 7, Ipo Dam No. 3, Agus 3 Hydroelectric Plant, Rehabilitation and Upgrading of all Agus-Pulangi hydroelectric plant units, Sustainable Bicol River Development Program and Formulation of a Master Plan on Tunnel Projects in the Philippines.